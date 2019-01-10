Final Fantasy fans awaiting the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One ports are in for a busy April.
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster will arrive April 16, and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age comes out April 30.
"To celebrate, character designer Akihiko Yoshida has created this beautiful new piece of artwork," the official Final Fantasy account tweeted Thursday regarding XII.
The original versions of X, X-2 and XII came out on the PlayStation 2 in 2001, 2003 and 2006 respectively. The ports are based on enhanced versions.
In September, Nintendo and Microsoft revealed that a bunch of Final Fantasy games are coming to Switch and Xbox One. We're still waiting to hear about Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy IX.
Discuss: Final Fantasy X, X-2 and XII hit Nintendo Switch, Xbox One in April
