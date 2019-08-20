Square Enix/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Last year, we found out the Nintendo Switch was becoming a Final Fantasy machine, but noticed that Final Fantasy VIII wasn't among the games coming to the hybrid system. Developer Square Enix heard our cries for completion and revealed that the remastered version of the RPG classic is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC during E3 back in June.

Now we know it'll arrive on Sept. 8.