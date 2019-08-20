CNET también está disponible en español.

Final Fantasy VIII remaster hits Nintendo Switch on Sept. 8

Are you ready to get hooked on Triple Triad all over again? The updated RPG comes to PS4, Xbox One and PC on the same day.

The remastered Final Fantasy VII is out on Sept. 8.

 Square Enix/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Last year, we found out the Nintendo Switch was becoming a Final Fantasy machine, but noticed that Final Fantasy VIII wasn't among the games coming to the hybrid system. Developer Square Enix heard our cries for completion and revealed that the remastered version of the RPG classic is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC during E3 back in June.

Now we know it'll arrive on Sept. 8.

