Square Enix/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Last year, we found out the Nintendo Switch was becoming a Final Fantasy machine, but noticed that Final Fantasy VIII wasn't among the games coming to the hybrid system. Developer Square Enix heard our cries for completion and revealed that the remastered version of the 1999 RPG classic is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC during E3. Now we know it'll arrive on Sept. 3.

Final Fantasy VIII is one of the series' more divisive entries among fans, due to painfully antisocial protagonist Squall Leonhart and its unusual system of Drawing magic spells from enemies. Despite this, it was a major leap forward in terms of visuals and sound quality compared to the more iconic Final Fantasy VII (which is getting a full remake next year), and the Triple Triad card miningame is wildly addictive.

Square Enix/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

The introduction sequence remains a thing of beauty and I'd also argue that this is the Final Fantasy with the best soundtrack. Composer Nobuo Uematsu was at the height of his powers here.

The game originally came out on the original PlayStation on Sept. 9, 1999, in the US -- the same day as Sega's doomed Dreamcast.

First published at 3:12 a.m. PT.

Updated at 12:45 p.m. PT: Corrects release date from Sept. 8 to Sept. 3.