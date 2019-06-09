E3 2019: Final Fantasy VII Remake hitting the PS4 March 3 2020

Enlarge Image Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Remake has an official release date: March 3, 2020.

The news was announced not at Square Enix E3 press conference, but via a trailer dropped at A Symphonic Reunion, a concert of Final Fantasy VII music at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was first introduced as a tech demo, played all the way back at E3 2005 to show off what the iconic RPG would look like on the PlayStation 3. Then in 2015 the real deal was announced to great fanfare, but we've seen precious little of VII Remake since then.

How is everyone doing? We announced the release date for #FinalFantasy VII Remake at the LA concert today.



We will be making further announcements tomorrow, but for now, please have a look at the short version trailer we revealed today. – Tetsuya Nomura #FF7R pic.twitter.com/epU6dWSLVn — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 10, 2019

Square Enix promised to reveal more about the release on Monday at the company's E3 press conference. The first question that comes to mind about the release date is whether the entire game will be available on March 3, as producer Yoshinori Kitase previously said the game would be released in multiple Final Fantasy XIII-sized installments.

With this big reveal coming before Square Enix E3 press conference, expect that event to focus more on the Avengers game that Square Enix has been hyping on its social media accounts in recent weeks.