Multiplayer Final Fantasy is coming to Switch, PS4 on Aug. 27

Get three buddies ready to dive into Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered.

If you've conquered Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you're probably ready for another dose of the classic RPG series. Square Enix will deliver on Aug. 27, when the remastered Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles hits Nintendo Switch, PS4, Android and iOS devices after a bit of a delay.

This story will be updated shortly.

You can battle beasties with your buddies in Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered.

 Square Enix