Final Fantasy creator hints new mobile RPG could arrive this year

Mistwalker

Fantasian, the highly anticipated mobile RPG from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, could be released this year, according to some tweets from Sakaguchi's studio, Mistwalker, this week. Fantasian was teased back when Apple's mobile gaming subscription service Apple Arcade was first announced in Sept. 2019.

Sakaguchi tweeted "game under development" on Wednesday with a screengrab of the game. Mistwalker retweeted it the next day, saying the game's release will be "soon."

Sakaguchi's gone rogue and is Tweeting out #Fantasian screenshots. Has he gone mad!?👀

At any rate, our release is soon, so please stay tuned and stay safe!@auuo #Mistwalker https://t.co/usbzBsowwV — MISTWALKER Corp. (@mistwalker) January 21, 2021

From what we can tell so far, Fantasian's environment is made up of stunning handcrafted dioramas. Sakaguchi has consistently tweeted out images of the game's progress. On Dec. 31, he said Fantasian's three-year development process was almost complete, and that it was scheduled to arrive on exclusively on Apple Arcade in 2021.

A happy new year!#FANTASIAN, the game we have been developing over the last 3 years is almost complete and is scheduled to be released on #AppleArcade this year.

The game is an RPG that takes players through a unique world handcrafted dioramas: music by Mr. Uematsu.@AppleArcade pic.twitter.com/ZCKDVn7fYR — 坂口博信 (@auuo) January 1, 2021

To get an idea of what to expect in Fantasian, just scroll through Sakaguchi or Mistalker's Twitter, Facebook or Instagram to take a look at concept art. Mistwalker has posted designs of game locations like New Town En, Magitech Factory in Machine City, Secret Base and the Water City of Vence.

Sakaguchi also said that Nobuo Uematsu, who wrote the musical score for the Final Fantasy games, would be scoring Fantasian as well.

Prior to Fantasian, Mistwalker's games include Terra Battle, The Last Story, Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon.

With the release of Apple Arcade, Apple entered the mobile gaming world more than a year ago. The subscription gaming service costs $5 a month and lets you play more than 145 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

If you want to give Apple Arcade a try when Fantasian arrives, you can get a one-month free trial, or a three-month free trial if you purchase a new iPhone 12 device. The Apple One subscription bundle also launched last year, which makes it more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services -- Apple Arcade included -- for one price.