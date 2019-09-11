Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailer hints at game's quirkiest moment

A new trailer for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake dropped Wednesday, giving us a fresh look at the updated version of Square Enix's beloved game during Tokyo Game Show 2019. It shows us plenty more action in the game's early section in the dystopian city of Midgar.

Square Enix

We even get a hint about the quirky section where Cloud, the game's hero, dresses up as a lady to infiltrate the lecherous Don Corneo's mansion. The trailer gives us our first glimpse of the Turks, the goon squad for evil megacorporation Shin-Ra, summons Shiva and Ifrit, and Cloud being turned into a frog in the midst of battle.

The remake is coming on March 3, 2020. And though it's only the first part of the game, it will still span two Blu-ray discs. For fans of the classic RPG, Square Enix is putting out a $330 Final Fantasy 7 Remake collector's edition.

First published at 9:23 a.m. PT.

Updated at 9:45 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.