Final Fantasy 7 remake resurfaces with slick, new trailer

Square Enix

Square Enix has been talking about the Final Fantasy VII remake for what feels like decades. During Sony's State of Play presentation on Thursday, they finally dropped another glimpse at the long in development title.

The trailer, embedded below, is only a very fleeting glimpse of what's to come. The gameplay is looking mighty slick -- and Cloud's hair is looking incredibly full of hairspray -- and that's really all we know right now.

As sister site Gamespot points out, it appears that most of the trailer revolves around the first bombing mission but in glorious high definition and without the blocky bodies of the original. There's a brief encounter with the Guard Scorpion -- the game's first boss -- and fleeting images of Aeris/Aerith handing Cloud a flower.

The Final Fantasy VII remake was first announced at E3 2015, but Square Enix have been relatively hush about it since. We didn't see it at E3 last year, to our dismay, but will Square Enix pull it out in 2019? Let's hope so.

For everything you need to know about one of Square Enix's most anticipated titles, head to CNET's handy guide.