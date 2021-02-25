Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade adds Yuffie to the party

Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was one of the biggest games of 2020, and now it's getting a 2021 update. The game is coming to PlayStation 5 -- but not just with 4K, 60 frame-per-second graphics.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, as the update is called, will launch worldwide on June 10. It include the original game plus an expansion of sorts, as the trailer showed off scenes and gameplay with Yuffie, a popular character in Final Fantasy 7 who hadn't appeared in Remake.

And the best news? If you own the PlayStation 4 version, you can get a free upgrade to Intergrade, including the "new episode" featuring Yuffie.

Now playing: Watch this: Sony premieres new Final Fantasy 7 trailer for PS5

The news was broken with a trailer at Sony's State of Play presentation, which also included announcements of a new Oddworld game, as well as deeper looks into Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and more. It's also one of two announcements developer Square Enix made in regard to Final Fantasy 7, as it also revealed Ever Crisis, a mobile game that will cover the entire Final Fantasy 7 story, including prequels, sequels and spinoffs.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake isn't a true remake of Final Fantasy 7. Rather it takes the first section of the PS1 game, which takes place in the dystopian city of Midgar, and expanded it with great success into its own game. Yuffie in the original joins the party after they leave Midgar, so she didn't appear in last year's game.

The second mobile game we're presenting today is @FinalFantasy VII Ever Crisis.



It's a chapter-structured single player game covering the whole of the FFVII timeline - including the events of the original game and the FFVII compilation titles. pic.twitter.com/jFJVslYks0 — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021

Square Enix is switching things up by bringing Yuffie to Midgar so early, as is seen in the trailer. The Intergrade sneak peek also introduced a new nameless villain. Although if you finished Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you'd know not to expect the Remake project to mirror the original.

Square Enix is readying Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, with development starting prior to Remake's launch last year, but we don't have a timeframe for its release. It's also busy with Final Fantasy 16, so the FF fans among us have much to look forward to.