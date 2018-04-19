Final Deadpool 2 trailer assembles the 'super-duper f----- group'

The final trailer for "Deadpool 2" just dropped and it gives us a little bit more time with the "super duper fucking group" that Ryan Reynolds' "Merc with a Mouth" assembles to take on bad-ass Cable, played by Josh Brolin.
You get a better look at Bedlam, Shatterstar and Domino in their own version of an X-Men team-up.
Oh, and Peter. Poor Peter.
"Deadpool 2" hits theaters on May 18.
