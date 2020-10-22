CNET también está disponible en español.

Final day for Prime Day deals at Best Buy: $55 Fire tablet, $45 Echo Show 5, $80 Kindle Paperwhite and more

Today is your last chance (for now) to cash in on this big Amazon device sale at Best Buy.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

We were surprised to see Prime Day price cuts return this week... to Best Buy. The 60-hour sale started at 10 a.m. PT Tuesday and runs through 10 p.m. PT tonight, so this is your last chance to get these deals for now. (Some of them will likely return between now and Black Friday.) The sale includes Echo speakers and displays (listed below), and many other devices across Amazon's product line (see below). These current Best Buy prices are for far less than what you'd pay at Amazon proper. Many of these discounts are available at Home Depot, too. 

The savings listed are compared to the prices on Amazon at the time of this writing. As always, prices and inventory are subject to change.

Echo Dot (3rd gen)

Save $21 compared to Amazon
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon's entry-level smart speaker is back down to $19, which is as low as these things tend to go. Just keep in mind this is not the new 2020 spherical model -- that one hasn't even been released yet. 

$19 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Show 5

Save $30 compared to Amazon
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

If you want a display for video chatting, watching Netflix or just using as a smart alarm clock, the Show 5 -- the smallest smart display from Amazon -- is a great little gadget. Last year on Prime Day, the Echo Show 5 bottomed out at $50. This year, it got as low as $45, and Best Buy is now matching that price if you missed it last week. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

$45 at Best Buy

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5

Save $105 compared to Amazon
Chris Monroe/CNET

Normally a Ring Video Doorbell runs for $200, and the Echo Show 5 smart display goes for $90. The same bundle is currently selling for $275 on Amazon. But Best Buy is offering the doorbell for $140, and tossing in the smart display for just $10 more. If you're looking to jump-start a smart home around a video doorbell, this deal is one of the best you'll find.

$170 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB OTA DVR

Save $100 compared to Amazon
Amazon

If you still pull in live TV over the air, you can record shows and watch them any time with the Fire TV Recast DVR. This version has a 500GB hard drive (a full 1TB version is also available) with two tuners, so you can record two shows at once. 

$130 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Studio Smart Speaker

Save $50 compared to Amazon
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon's biggest, loudest and best-sounding speaker is your choice for a smart speaker that needs to fill a room. It works great with a range of audio from action movies to music. It also supports Dolby Atmos and Fire TV. This speaker is likely to make almost anyone (with the exception of dedicated audiophiles) quite happy. 

$150 at Best Buy

Echo Auto

Save $30 compared to Amazon
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Amazon Echo Auto is a clever little device that ports Alexa into your car, letting the voice assistant speak and play music through your stereo. At $30 off, the Echo Auto is a solid deal for anyone wanting to smarten up their non-voice-equipped car.

$20 at Best Buy

Echo Flex

Save $15 compared to Amazon
Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon's Echo Flex is a clever little gadget, adding Alexa to a modular smart plug design. The plug itself can attach various augmentations, like an LED clock, a motion sensor or a night light. To get this little device, plus all of Alexa's smarts, for only $10, is a solid deal.

$10 at Best Buy

This article was previously published as part of our Prime Day 2020 coverage. It has been updated to reflect pricing and deals for Best Buy's sale. 