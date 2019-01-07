Esto también se puede leer en español.

FightCamp brings home studio boxing to CES 2019

If you're interested in boxing but don't want to bother with a gym, FightCamp might have the solution.

FightCamp, announced today at CES 2019, is a smart fitness system designed for boxing at home. The kit includes a punching bag, gloves, hand wraps and an exercise mat. In additional to the system itself, you also have to sign up for the $39 monthly subscription. 

The monthly service gives you access to FightCamp workouts via the iOS app (there's no Android app at this time).

FightCamp costs $995 and is only available in the US. At the current exchange rate, that's about £785 or AU$1,410. 

