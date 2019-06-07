FIFA Women's World Cup gets the 4K treatment from Comcast Xfinity X1

Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Comcast said on Friday that its Xfinity X1 service will be the exclusive live broadcaster of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in 4K in English and Spanish.

All 52 matches being held in France between June 7 and July 7, will be broadcast in 4K ultra high-definition (UHD) on X1, with both English and Spanish commentary available.

The service will include a Tournament Hub, which it said will bring together all live, streaming and on-demand programming from the World Cup.

This will include match highlights, replays on demand, team previews, a scoreboard and player profiles. To bring up the hub, you can just say "soccer" or "Women's World Cup" into the voice remote.

X1 will also provide virtual channels for the World Cup coverage, which will show news, analysis, trending highlights and the best goals of the tournament.

During matches, you can bring up a companion in the X1 Sports App to sit alongside the game, showing live scores, schedules, standings, brackets and stats before, during and after the game.

You can also sign up to get notifications either on the TV or via text message when your favorite teams are about to start playing. The guide interface will also be bilingual.

Corrected on Friday at 6:27 a.m.: To clarify Xfinity X1 is the exclusive provider of the games as a 4K live broadcast in English and Spanish.