1,000-mph fidget spinner attacks Galaxy S8 Infinity Display

Fidget spinners suddenly are as popular with 2017 kids as POGs once were with 1994 kids. The devices began as therapeutic objects to help kids with autism or ADHD, but they've become so popular with all kids that some schools have banned them.

Whether or not your school allows them, a new video from YouTube channel GizmoSlip shows that using compressed air to rev one up to 1,000 mph (1,609 km/h) and then smashing it into a pristine new Galaxy S8 phone with the new Infinity Display is a terrible idea. But it still looks kinda cool.

The channel credits an idea from YouTuber Giacco Whatever, who made a video in January showcasing his custom-made metal spinner -- that video now has more than 11 million views.

This is definitely a do-not-try-this-at-home experiment, as the super-sped up fidget spinner looks like it could shear off Ned Stark's head. (Still too soon, "Game of Thrones" fans?)

This is far from the weirdest item the GizmoSlip team has used to try to break a phone. The chocolate bunny wasn't bad, but strangest so far might be the Unicorn Frappuccino.

And if you want to see the tables turned on the fidget spinner, the unrelated YouTube channel Let's Melt This gives one the high-temperature treatment, with somewhat satisfying results.