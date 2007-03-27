Few new phones at CTIA 2007

CNET Networks

I know it's only the first day, but so far CTIA 2007 has been a bit of a snoozer. Beyond the announcement of Samsung's UpStage, most carrier announcements have been few. Even Samsung hasn't given us much beyond Sprint's new dualsided music phone. Nokia didn't show us anything new and concentrated only on phones it had already announced earlier this year at 3GSM. Sony Ericsson only gave us a couple models as did LG and (so far) UT Starcom. Pantech and Kyocera made respectable showings with five new phones each, but it's still not like previous years, 2004 especially, when we could count on several new models from all manufacturers. Alcatel probably has the biggest number in terms of volume (20 phones that are U.S. bound,) but it remains to be seen how they'll fare in this market.

I keep wondering what's going on. Could it be the iPhone is hanging over everyone's head? Are the manufacturers letting their fields lay fallow? Whatever the reason, it's just a bit quiet here.