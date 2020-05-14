Felicia Day's Mary Jane Watson will make her debut in this Sunday's episode of Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom, and in a new featurette, Day notes how aspirational the character was for her.
"I fell in love with her when I was a kid," the actor said. "She's always been sorta my dream character -- she has that redhead quality, where she's sassy, and I really like that."
The episode, entitled "Amazing Friends," will see Aunt May introducing Peter Parker to M.J. as a tiny Toddler Groot hangs around the Parker house. Guest-starring alongside M.J. will be Ironheart (also known as Riri Williams, played by Sofia Wylie) and Baron Mordo (Leonard Roberts).
The incredible, hidden history of the Marvel Cinematic UniverseSee all photos
M.J. made her comic book debut in Amazing Spider-Man No. 42 back in 1966, after a long buildup. Since then, she's shown up in pretty much every medium Spidey's appeared in -- with Kirsten Dunst's portrayal in Sam Raimi's movie trilogy bringing the character to a wider audience. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's take on the character, played by Zendaya, is a little different in that M.J. stands for Michelle Jones, but she still gives Peter plenty of sass.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom consists of six hourlong specials, with Spidey and his allies battling an earth-shattering threat summoned to the planet by Venom. If you're looking to catch up on the show, the first two seasons are available to stream on Disney Plus.
Discuss: Felicia Day 'fell in love' with Spider-Man's Mary Jane Watson when she was a kid
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.