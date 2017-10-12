Hand-out

Bored with your old records? Check out The Sound of Vinyl (SOV), a new way to feed your turntable and stock your music collection. Backed by record company heavyweight Universal Music Group, SOV lets members buy platters online from a catalog of over 20,000 titles. The service also promises to helps users discover records based what they like and own already.

Recorded music up for grabs includes a wide range of genres from rock, jazz, R&B, to hip-hop. SOV also expects to debut exclusive tunes too from artists such as Henry Rollins, Young Guru and others. If you still don't know what you want, the service will ping potential shoppers through text message and email filled with weekly specials and curated packages.