Feds might allow drones to fly over crowds

Getty Images

Get ready to see more drones overhead, even after hours.

The US Department of Transportation on Monday released proposed regulation that would, for the first time, allow routine drone flights above crowds and at night.

It's all part of an effort to "further integrate drones safely into the national airspace system," according to a webpage for the Federal Aviation Administration, an agency within DOT.

"This will help communities reap the considerable economic benefits of this growing industry and help our country remain a global technology leader," US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao said in remarks Monday to the nonprofit Transportation Research Board.

Amid huge growth in the drone industry (PDF), the Federal Aviation Administration in 2016 implemented new regulations that made it easier for pilots to use drones for everything from structural or crop inspection to search-and-rescue operations to film production. But certain restrictions, including flying over people and night flying, remained, although operators can seek waivers under certain conditions.

In October 2017, the FAA granted the first waiver for unlimited flights of unmanned aerial vehicles over people to TV network CNN. In the same month, President Donald Trump expanded testing for flights over people, nighttime operations and at far greater distances and with packages.

The federal government has generally encouraged the development of drone use in commercial space. In May, FAA supported ten drone companies like Zipline to make their way into the sky, which means faster approval for operations that could deliver medical supplies, inspect industrial sites and even transport people by air.

Chao said the proposed regulations will be published in the Federal Register as soon as possible, and that will kick off a 60-day comment period in which "you feedback is welcome." You can learn more here.