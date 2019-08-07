FedEx won't renew ground delivery contract with Amazon

Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

FedEx has reportedly taken another step to break away from Amazon. The international shipper will stop providing ground deliveries for the online retail giant. This comes after it stopped providing air express shipping back in June.

FedEx will not renew its ground deliveries contract with Amazon at the end of the month, according to a report from Bloomberg on Wednesday. The company will still provide international deliveries for the retailer.

"This change is consistent with our strategy to focus on the broader e-commerce market," FedEx said in a statement Wednesday.

In recent years, Amazon began bolstering its own delivery options. It purchased more than 2,200 delivery vans in July, expanded its fleet of airplanes last December and built a cargo hub costing more than $1 billion.

Amazon didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.