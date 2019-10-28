Federal task force officers are getting body-worn cameras

FBI

Federally deputized task force officers will be getting body-worn cameras under a pilot announced Monday by the Department of Justice. The pilot covers partners across local, state and tribal law enforcement agencies that work on federal task forces, including combating "violent" crimes, narcotics and dangerous fugitives. The cameras can be worn during the execution of search warrants and while serving arrest warrants.

The pilot program will begin Nov. 1 in several unnamed cities.

According to the US Marshals Service, partnerships with state and local agencies result in the arrest of around 100,000 "violent fugitives" per year.

"We value the continued support of our task force officers as our close collaboration is a vital part of that mission," FBI director Christopher Wray said. "It's our hope this program will help us to fulfill our mission and build trust within our communities."

The pilot will cover "some of the most dangerous jobs in law enforcement," US Attorney General William Barr added, such as crimes involving firearms, arson and explosives. The Attorney General worked alongside the FBI, DEA, the US Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on the pilot policy.

"Task force officers working alongside DEA special agents play a critical role in safeguarding our communities from violent criminals, drug traffickers and dangerous cartels," DEA acting administrator Uttam Dhillon said.