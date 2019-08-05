James Martin/CNET

The US Federal Reserve Board has announced its real-time payments system called FedNow. The service is being developed now and will be available by 2024, Federal Reserve said Monday, and will be "ubiquitous, safe and efficient."

Real-time payments systems already exist, such as Venmo and banking apps. But the Federal Reserve said most current services are "closed loop" so only people with the same app can transfer money to each other, and some apps cannot reach all 10,000 different banks that exist across the US.

For the new inter-bank system, the Federal Reserve will speed up its settlement and clearing processes for payments between different banks. It will be available 24/7, 365 days a year, and will be initially limited to $25,000.

"FedNow will permit banks of every size in every community across the country to provide real-time payments," Lael Brainard, Federal Reserve Board Governor, said.

It will benefit both consumers and small businesses, the Federal Reserve said, because it negates the need for expensive check cashing services, high-cost and short-term borrowing and overdraft and late fees.

"The Federal Reserve's new FedNow Service, alongside services provided by the private sector, will help establish a safe and efficient nationwide infrastructure supporting faster payment services," Fed Reserve said Monday in an FAQ about the payments system [PDF].

"This infrastructure will assist banks across the country and the broader payment industry in their efforts to build modern, innovative and safe faster payment services."