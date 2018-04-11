Federal filing hints at new Snapchat Spectacles

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

The Federal Communications Commission published a new filing late Tuesday from Snapchat's parent company that could relate to the next generation of the app's Spectacles. First reported by Variety, the FCC documents from Snap, Inc. is for a "wearable video camera" that includes labels that call the camera "model 002."

Snapchat didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Snapchat's first generation of Spectacles, which were camera-enabled sunglasses, launched in 2016. However, the company lost $40 million because of unsold Spectacles.