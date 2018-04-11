CNET también está disponible en español.

Federal filing hints at new Snapchat Spectacles

The FCC published a new filing from Snapchat's corporate parent for a "wearable video camera" that could be the second generation of the webcam-powered sunglasses.

Snapchat's Spectacles debuted in 2016.

 James Martin/CNET

The Federal Communications Commission published a new filing late Tuesday from Snapchat's parent company that could relate to the next generation of the app's Spectacles. First reported by Variety, the FCC documents from Snap, Inc. is for a "wearable video camera" that includes labels that call the camera "model 002." 

Snapchat didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Snapchat's first generation of Spectacles, which were camera-enabled sunglasses, launched in 2016. However, the company lost $40 million because of unsold Spectacles.

