Federal employees set up 1,000 GoFundMe pages amid government shutdown

Federal workers have begun asking for help on GoFundMe as a government shutdown nears the three-week mark.

Government employees have set up roughly 1,000 fundraising pages, GoFundMe told The Guardian on Wednesday, as they seek help in meeting their expenses. Campaigns on the crowdfunding platform seek anywhere from a few hundred to thousands of dollars for everyday expenses, such as utilities and groceries, the paper reported.

The campaigns have raised approximately $100,000 in total, The Guardian reported.

GoFundMe didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. A search on the site for the term "government shutdown" returned more than 1,650 results.

"It's affecting over hundreds of thousands of federal employees across the US in different federal agencies," Brandon Taijeron, a Department of Justice employee whose story was included in The Guardian article, wrote on his GoFundMe page. "I'm on my last leg as far as finances being taken care of, putting food on the table, making sure my wife and son have everything they need, getting to and from work even though we're not getting paid right now."

The government shutdown started in December because the House and Senate couldn't come to agreement on funding President Donald Trump's $5 billion border wall, according to CBS News. Over 420,000 government staff are reportedly working without pay.