Federal court approves Facebook settlement with FTC over Cambridge Analytica

Angela Lang/CNET

Now, it's Facebook official. The social network said a federal court on Thursday officially approved a settlement Facebook reached with the US Federal Trade Commission last July following a lengthy investigation into the company's privacy mishaps.

"This agreement has already brought fundamental changes to our company and advances in how we protect people's privacy beyond anything we've done before," wrote Michel Protti, Facebook's chief privacy officer for product, in a blog post. "Most of all, it brings a new level of accountability and ensures that privacy is everyone's responsibility at Facebook."

The FTC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

