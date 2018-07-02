Federal agencies reportedly broaden probe of Facebook

James Martin/CNET

Several federal agencies have joined the Department of Justice in its inquiries of Facebook over its Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to a report Monday by the Washington Post.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission and Federal Bureau of Investigation have joined in the probe, according to the Post. In March, Facebook disclosed that Cambridge Analytica, a digital consultancy which had ties to the Trump presidential campaign, improperly accessed personal information on up to 87 million Facebook users.

The investigation is also being broadened to focus on Facebook's statements following the scandal, and whether or not its disclosures to the public and its investors were "sufficiently complete and timely," according to the Post. In April, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in two congressional hearings over the controversy. His comments on the Hill are also being scrutinized as part of the expanded probe, the newspaper said.

"We are cooperating with officials in the US, UK and beyond. We've provided public testimony, answered questions, and pledged to continue our assistance as their work continues," a Facebook spokesman said in a statement.

Representatives from the SEC and FTC didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. The FBI declined to comment.

The expanded investigation underscores the intense the pressure the US government has put on Facebook, as it deals with accusations that it didn't do enough to prevent abuse on its platform or protect the personal information of its more than 2 billion users. The company is also still on the hot seat with lawmakers over Russian trolls who bought ads and posted misinformation and divisive content on the platform in an attempt to meddle in the 2016 election and sow discord among voters.

The involvement of additional federal agencies into the Justice Department probe also puts the spotlight not only on the Cambridge Analytica scandal, but Facebook's reaction to it. The social network said it first found out about data misuse from Cambridge Analytica in 2015, but didn't disclose it until this March, after inquiries from The New York Times and the Guardian.

After news of the scandal first broke in March, Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg remained silent for five days, prompting the hashtag #WheresZuck to circulate on Twitter. After that, Zuckerberg went on an apology tour, giving interviews to several news outlets including CNN, the New York Times and Wired.

