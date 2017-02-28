February was a banner month for memes, from Gaga to Beyonce

1:12 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

February's a cold, short month -- except maybe where memes are concerned. The second month of 2017 managed to cram a lot of viral trends into its 28 skimpy days.

Celebrities abounded. Beyonce announced she was expecting twins with a gauzy, glamorous, record-shattering Instagram showing off her womb for two. You know, as one does. Lady Gaga's Super Bowl extravaganza took a leap into the history books -- even if no one at the game actually saw her drones, or her big jump.

British actor Kayode Ewumi showed off his brains, while Oscar attendee Nicole Kidman showed us she really has no idea at all how to applaud. Speaking of the Oscars, did you know the ceremony was apparently written this year by M. Night Shyamalan? That's one way to explain the bizarre last-minute twist ending that had meme-makers going for the gold.

Check out our video, and get caught up on the best memes of February 2017, and watch out for the Ides of March.