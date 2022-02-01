February is too-too much if you love numerical palindromes in your months

Gety Images

If two is your lucky number, Wednesday could be the most amazing day for you ... for a little less than three weeks, anyway. Wednesday's date, Feb. 2, 2022, can be abbreviated as 2-2-22, which is just too-too much synchronicity for pattern-lovers. But things will get two times better in 20 days, when the date flips to 2-22-22 AND falls on a TUE-sday.

To turn Wednesday's date into a cool pattern of the same numeral requires you to ignore the zeroes often used to mark the second month and second date, but just go with it. Both of the dates are incredibly symmetrical and fun to write. Almost wish I wrote more personal checks these days just so I could scribble that repeated number in the date line.

People on social media were sharing ways to celebrate the cool date.

"First grade teachers ... let your students make time capsules for 2-2-22, one Twitter user suggested. "Open them on 3-3-33 their senior year!"

First grade teachers.. let your students make time capsules for 2-2-22.



Open them on 3-3-33 their Senior year! — 🟣 Christopher J. Nesi 🎙 (@mrnesi) February 1, 2022

I saw this awesome idea early this morning and decided on something simple. Here is a simple piece of writing we will do, and the email that will go to parents in the morning. Help yourself! pic.twitter.com/WArJgfslNF — Becky Lynn (@becky_lynn_a) February 1, 2022

Luckily we also have 2/22/22 to get this done! Whew! — loribwat (@chmomnj) February 2, 2022

That school project sounds like fun, but even individuals and companies were hoping 2-2-22 turned out to be memorable.

"f nobody gets me flowers on 2/2/22 or 2/22/22, i'm gonna lose it," reads a tweet from ColourPop Cosmetics.

if nobody gets me flowers on 2/2/22 or 2/22/22, i'm gonna lose it 😀 — ColourPop Cosmetics (@ColourPopCo) February 2, 2022

Some companies were offering 2-2-22 deals. On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Zoo tweeted, "TWOmorrow, we're offering $2 Zoo admission for 2-2-22!"

TWOmorrow, we're offering $2 Zoo admission for 2-2-22! Get tickets here: https://t.co/k2kqPzz9zV pic.twitter.com/rXUCWrBDxZ — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) February 1, 2022

Thomas the Tank Engine fans may know that Thomas himself bears the number one, while optimistic Edward is two.

"Can we all agree that this Wednesday 2/2/22 is officially #EdwardDay2022?" wrote a fan.

Can we all agree that this Wednesday 2/2/22 is officially #EdwardDay2022 👉👈?? pic.twitter.com/T2aO8mKDrw — Joel 🏳️‍🌈 (@train_guy_ry) January 31, 2022

And it's quite likely some special events will be scheduled for Wednesday to take advantage of the memorable date.

"Shoutout to all the brides getting married tomorrow on Wednesday just to have their wedding date 2.2.22!" wrote one Twitter user.

Shoutout to all the brides getting married tomorrow on Wednesday just to have their wedding date 2.2.22! — Mysa Mami (@Brieyonce) February 1, 2022

2•2•22 or 2•22•22 just BETTER not go to waste!! Sum special better happen on either/both of those dates😭🤍 — AshBash🥵🤎 (@ashxdavis) January 31, 2022

Ignore the missing zeroes, and 2-2-22 is also a palindrome date, because it's the same forward or backward. Last year, 2021, had a ton of palindrome dates, including Inauguration Day, which was 1-20-21. There was also an eight-digit palindrome in December, 12-02-2021.

As the Farmer's Almanac notes, there are 10 palindrome dates in February 2022, beginning with 2-2-22 and ending with 2-28-22. Not only that, but one of those very cool dates, 2-22-22, marks the birthdate of first US president, George Washington. And since Washington also was born in a year ending in two (1732), it's a nice even anniversary number -- 290 years since Washington's birth. It's almost too much.