Fear Street horror movie trilogy coming to Netflix in July

The Fear Street books from horror author R. L. Stine are making a comeback as a trilogy of movies hitting Netflix next month. The '90s series spanned more than 50 books, with the source material slightly scarier than Stine's other popular book series, Goosebumps.

Netflix dropped the Fear Street teaser trailer on Wednesday, showing a series of murders taking place in the town of Shadyside over a period of 300 years.

Fear Street Part One: 1994 will launch July 2, followed by Fear Street Part Two: 1978 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16.

"In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected -- and that they may be the next targets," Netflix said in the teaser caption.

