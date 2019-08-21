Alastair Pike / AFP/Getty Images

On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that their officials are working with state health authorities to examine a growing number of pulmonary illnesses linked to e-cigarette use. But they're not the only federal agency actively investigating vaping-related health issues.

Earlier this month, the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they have continued to look into a potential link between vaping and seizures. As of August 7, the agency has received 127 reports between 2010 and 2019 of seizure or other neurological symptoms, such as fainting or tremors, that occurred after vaping. That's 92 additional cases since April 3, 2019 when the FDA issued their first statement, alerting people to the potential link.

"Although we still don't have enough information to determine if e-cigarettes are causing these reported incidents, we believe it's critical to keep the public updated on the information we've received based on the agency's initial request for reports earlier this year," Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless said in the latest statement.

More than 100 cases over nine years isn't a lot -- especially compared to the total number of people using e-cigarettes -- but the FDA believes cases may have gone unreported and that the potential issue warrants a scientific investigation regardless.

There's certainly a sound basis for concern: Seizures are a known potential side effect of nicotine poisoning and there have been case studies showing that people who accidentally or intentionally swallow e-liquids that contain nicotine experience seizures or seizure-like movements.

While vaporizer cartridges contain varying levels of nicotine, some e-cigarettes design features can make it easy for a user to consume high levels of nicotine quickly. For instance, Juul Labs' Juulpods contain as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes and the company claims its nicotine salt formulation is as easy to inhale as cigarettes and delivers nicotine up to 2.7 times faster than other e-cigarettes. Packaging can also be misleading: One study found that some e-liquids contained up to 52% more nicotine than stated.

Proving a direct connection between vaping and seizures, however, has proven difficult. The reports the FDA has received haven't provided enough detail to establish a clear pattern or cause, according to the FDA's first statement:

"Seizures have been reported among first-time e-cigarette users and experienced users. In a few situations, e-cigarette users reported a prior history of seizure diagnosis. A few reported cases indicated that the seizures occurred in association with the use of other substances such as marijuana or amphetamines. Seizures have been reported as occurring after a few puffs or up to one day after use."

As the FDA continues its investigation, the agency is asking that consumers report any unexpected health or product issues experienced with e-cigarettes or any tobacco product to the FDA through the Safety Reporting Portal.

