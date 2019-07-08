Josh Miller/CNET

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has proposed another set of robocall rules to ban malicious calls that spoof caller IDs in text messages and international calls. The anti-spoofing rules will be voted on by the FCC Aug. 1, and they already have the support of more than 40 state attorneys general, Pai said Monday.

These new rules would close the loopholes in targeting international callers, including one-way interconnected VoIP calls, and scammers using text messaging. They are part of the FCC's "multi-pronged approach to battle the noxious intrusion of illegal robocalls, as well as malicious caller ID spoofing," Pai said. Last month, the FCC voted unanimously on a proposal to give mobile phone companies greater power to "aggressively block" unwanted robocalls.

According to Pai, robocalls often come from overseas, with scammers spoofing their numbers to trick people into answering. "Call center fraudsters often pretend to be calling from trusted organizations and use pressure tactics to steal from Americans," he said.

The rules aim to extend the Truth in Caller ID Act to text messages or international calls as intended under the passage of the Ray Baum's Act last year.