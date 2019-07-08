CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Robocall ban should target texts and foreign calls, FCC chief says

Proposed new rules would extend robocall blocking to international calls and text messages.

stack-of-phones-july-2014-9327-002.jpg

Robocalls could be blocked from international callers and text messages.

 Josh Miller/CNET

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has proposed another set of robocall rules to ban malicious calls that spoof caller IDs in text messages and international calls. The anti-spoofing rules will be voted on by the FCC Aug. 1, and they already have the support of more than 40 state attorneys general, Pai said Monday.

These new rules would close the loopholes in targeting international callers, including one-way interconnected VoIP calls, and scammers using text messaging. They are part of the FCC's "multi-pronged approach to battle the noxious intrusion of illegal robocalls, as well as malicious caller ID spoofing," Pai said. Last month, the FCC voted unanimously on a proposal to give mobile phone companies greater power to "aggressively block" unwanted robocalls

According to Pai, robocalls often come from overseas, with scammers spoofing their numbers to trick people into answering. "Call center fraudsters often pretend to be calling from trusted organizations and use pressure tactics to steal from Americans," he said.

Now playing: Watch this: Tips to stop robocalls
1:04

The rules aim to extend the Truth in Caller ID Act to text messages or international calls as intended under the passage of the Ray Baum's Act last year.

Robocalls banned

iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.

We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.

Next Article: More than 1,000 Android apps harvest data even after you deny permissions