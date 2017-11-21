FCC to eliminate net neutrality regulations

CNET

The Federal Communications Commission is planning a full repeal of Obama-era net neutrality rules which ensures all traffic on the internet is treated equally, handing the broadband and wireless industries a big victory in the war against government oversight of the internet.

On Tuesday, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai issued his proposal for dismantling the net neutrality regulations, which were adopted in 2015. Central to the proposed plan is a complete scrapping of the rules, which prevents broadband and wireless providers from blocking or slowing online content. Pai has also eliminated the legal foundation that gives the FCC oversight over internet services providers.

Under the new proposal, Pai said in a statement that the federal government will stop "micromanaging the internet." Instead, he said broadband providers will only be required to be "transparent" about how they manage their networks to allow consumers and businesses to buy the service they need.

"Today, I have shared with my colleagues a draft order that would abandon this failed approach and return to the longstanding consensus that served consumers well for decades," he said.

Net neutrality is the principle that all traffic on the internet should be treated equally, regardless of whether you're checking Facebook, posting pictures to Instagram or streaming movies from Netflix or Amazon. It also means that a company like AT&T, which is trying to buy Time Warner, or Comcast, which owns NBC Universal, can't favor their own content over a competitor's. And it prevents these broadband companies from charging a tiny startup trying to break into the streaming video or music business extra to reach customers more quickly.

Most people agree with the basic premise of net neutrality, but the FCC's rules have become a lightning rod for controversy because they placed broadband providers under the same strict regulations that govern telephone networks.

Pai has said he supports the principles of net neutrality but he objects to the utility-style legal framework the 2015 rules were based on. Pai, who was appointed as chairman of the agency in January by President Donald Trump, also included in the proposal that the Federal Trade Commission and not the FCC will be responsible for policing the internet and protecting consumers and promoting competition.

The FCC is expected to vote on the proposal at its December 14.