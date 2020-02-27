FCC readies hefty fines for carriers for not protecting consumer location data

Jaap Arriens/Getty Images

The Federal Communications Commission could slap the four major US mobile phone companies with hundreds of millions of dollars in fines for not protecting customers' real-time location information, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The newspaper cited unnamed sources who said AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon have each been informed by the FCC that they will soon receive notices of the fines.

The notices to the carriers aren't final yet, the Journal noted. The carriers could also argue through the FCC's administrative process that they're not liable or that the fines should be reduced. Sources told the Journal that the FCC didn't offer any settlements to the carriers.

The FCC said it can't comment on enforcement items until they've been adopted by the full FCC and announced. Representatives from AT&T and Sprint didn't respond to requests for comment. T-Mobile and Verizon representatives declined to comment.

The FCC began investigating the issue in May 2018, after news surfaced that carriers were selling location data to third parties. Such data can be used for legitimate purposes like locating a lost smartphone or getting emergency roadside assistance. But it can also be sold to aggregators, who can use it to track individuals without their consent or knowledge.

A month after these reports surfaced, carriers said they were ending their contracts with location-aggregating companies, but it was subsequently revealed that the practice was still going on. In January 2019, US lawmakers again pressed the FCC for answers on the sale of consumer location data.

AT&T and T-Mobile said in early 2019 that they were cutting off more location data sharing.

Mobile phone companies keep detailed records of their cellphone subscribers' locations. That's because their services need specific location coordinates to route calls and data properly and for proper billing. Carriers also use this information to provide accurate emergency 911 service. As a result, the location information that wireless carriers have about their customers is more precise than what's available from mobile app developers, which use GPS or Wi-Fi to identify location. And because it's more precise, it's considered highly valuable for marketers and others looking for location data.

Earlier this month FCC Chairman Ajit Pai had sent a letter to several members of Congress saying that after an investigation, the FCC had concluded that at least one wireless carrier had violated federal law in disclosing real-time location data of customers. At the time, the agency didn't disclose the carrier or what fine it planned to levy.