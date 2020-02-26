FCC now collecting data on Huawei use in US networks

Angela Lang/CNET

The Federal Communications Commission is now collecting data from US carriers that are using network gear from Huawei and ZTE. It follows the FCC barring use of its $8.5 billion a year Universal Service Fund for purchasing equipment and services from both Chinese companies in November last year.

Because it's proposing that carriers receiving those funds rip out and replace their Huawei and ZTE equipment, the FCC said Wednesday it'll collect data to help it reimburse smaller and rural carriers for those costs.

"Huawei and ZTE have been initially designated as threats to national security," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in an emailed statement Wednesday. "We are moving forward quickly to identify where equipment and services from these suppliers are embedded in our communications networks and, where they do have a foothold, to be in a position to help remove them."

As well as the FCC action, Huawei was blacklisted by the US in May 2019 when it was added to the United States' "entity list" (PDF). President Donald Trump at the same time signed an executive order essentially banning the company in light of national security concerns that Huawei had close ties with the Chinese government. Huawei has repeatedly denied that charge.

There were also reported accusations by the US government earlier this month that Huawei can access global mobile networks by using backdoors intended for law enforcement. Huawei denied the report.

The US Justice Department is also charging Huawei and two of its US subsidiaries with racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets. The federal indictment alleged Huawei used "fraud and deception" to steal technology from American companies.

Trump is also planning a global 5G summit aimed at preventing Huawei from gaining a 5G foothold in other nations, according to a report last week.

Huawei and ZTE didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.