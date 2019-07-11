FCC hosts robocall summit

FTC

The Federal Communications Commission is hosting a Robocall Summit all day today to detail the progress major phone companies have made in implementing technology and policies to stop incessant robocalls.

The nation's four major wireless carriers will be there along with industry experts. The people at the workshop all have a hand in developing the technology standard for SHAKEN/STIR, a protocol would validate that calls are originating from where they claim to be coming from and would allow for faster tracing of illegal calls to find out who's responsible for them.

The number of robocalls, which use autodialers and recorded messages to make millions of phone calls, has exploded in recent years. Americans received 47.8 billion robocalls last year, according to a FCC report released in February. Nearly 50% of those calls were from scammers. The FCC said 60 percent of the complaints it receives each year are due to robocalls. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has been leading an effort to "stop the scourge of illegal robocalls."

Often the numbers that show up in caller ID appear to belong to friends or neighbors when they're actually "spoofed." These calls hide the real number to trick people into answering the call. The FCC has adopted some policies to reduce the number of calls people get. The agency is now allowing wireless carriers to automatically block calls suspected of being unwanted robocalls. Congress is also stepping in to ensure the agency has what it needs to give its policies teeth.

The FCC is hosting a series of panels at its headquarters in Washington, DC today. To follow the FCC workshop in real time tune into the livestream here.