Culture

FCC Friday on Crave

The regular FCC Fridays listing on CNET's Crave blog.

Because the FCC has to certify every phone sold in the United States, not to mention test its SAR rating, the agency's online database offers a lot of sneak peeks to those who dig. And to save you the trouble, Crave has combed through the database for you. Here are a selection of filings from the past week on new and upcoming cell phones. Click through to read the full report.

Alcatel OT-V607A
Huawei G2200
LG GW600
LG RD6300
Panasonic P-04A
Samsung C6625
Samsung SGH-A167
ZTE A931G+