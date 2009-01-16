FCC Friday on Crave

Because the FCC has to certify every phone sold in the United States, not to mention test its SAR rating, the agency's online database offers a lot of sneak peeks to those who dig. And to save you the trouble, Crave has combed through the database for you. Here are a selection of filings from the past week on new and upcoming cell phones. Click through to read the full report.
Alcatel OT-V607A
Huawei G2200
LG GW600
LG RD6300
Panasonic P-04A
Samsung C6625
Samsung SGH-A167
ZTE A931G+
