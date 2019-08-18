picture alliance

When the Pentagon pours money into its own 5G shop and the Moscow mobile industry shakes hands with Qualcomm for a network roll-out deal, it's time to sit up and take note of the role 5G is already playing among geopolitical movers and shakers. This past week also saw more US local government issues piling up as municipalities continue their uphill battle to collect utility fees from leading service providers. But none of that stopped three countries from kicking the tires on new 5G networks, including Ireland, which switched on its first one.

So kick back and catch up. We're keeping tabs on tech's hottest topic with a quick run-down on the most important developments this week in 5G.

After the FCC ruled 5G technology safe last week, it moved this week to greenlight the $26.5 billion merger between Sprint and T-Mobile with a supportive draft order. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said it "will bring fast 5G wireless service to many more Americans and help close the digital divide in rural areas." All the same, the FCC got slapped back when a federal court ruled that the agency couldn't bypass environmental regulations on 5G small cell sites. It's a win for residents like those in Costa Mesa, California this week who are still concerned over health risks. Where's the concern coming from? The debate over 5G radiation.

5G around the world