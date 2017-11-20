Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai will unveil his plan to dismantle net neutrality regulations to fellow commissioners on Tuesday, Politico reported Monday.

Central to Pai's plan is scrapping the 2015 Federal Communications Commission rules that bar internet service providers from blocking or slowing online content, the news site reported. Pai, an appointee of President Donald Trump, is also expected to eliminate the legal foundation allowing for federal oversight of internet service providers, which he says has discouraged broadband companies from investing in their networks.

Net neutrality is the principle that all traffic on the internet should be treated equally, regardless of whether you're checking Facebook, posting pictures to Instagram or streaming movies from Netflix or Amazon. Even though most people agree with the basic premise of net neutrality, the FCC's rules have become a lightning rod for controversy because they placed broadband providers under the same strict regulations that govern telephone networks.

Pai has said he supports the principles of net neutrality but objects to the utility-style legal framework the 2015 rules were based on.

The FCC is expected to vote on Pai's plan during the commission's Dec. 14 meeting.

Representatives for the FCC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

