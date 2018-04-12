Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai will not be investigating Sinclair Broadcast Group for "distorting news" coverage.

In a letter written to Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Indiana, Pai declined a request from a dozen lawmakers, including 11 Democrats and Independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont to investigate Sinclair's broadcast license after the company had anchors of its news stations across the U.S. read a script warning viewers of "fake news." Pai also declined to pause review of Sinclair's proposed $3.9 billion merger with Tribune Media.

The letter was first obtained and reported by Breitbart on Thursday . The FCC confirmed the letter was sent, but declined to comment further.

Pai said he was turning down the request to investigate the company because of his commitment to the First Amendment and freedom of the press.

"I understand that you disliked or disagreed with the content of particular broadcasts," he said in the letter. "But I can hardly think of an action more chilling of free speech than the federal government investigating a broadcast station because of disagreement with its news coverage."

He also said that the FCC "does not have the authority to revoke a license of a broadcast station based on the content of a particular newscast."

Pai's letter comes as the FCC is still reviewing Sinclair's merger with Tribune, which critics say will make the media company too powerful. Sinclair already owns nearly 200 television stations in the US including several Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates. If it buys Tribune Media it will control local stations reaching nearly three-quarters of US households.

Meanwhile, there are also accusations that Pai, who was appointed chairman of the FCC by President Donald Trump, has been giving Sinclair preferential treatment. It was reported in February that the FCC inspector general was looking into whether Pai improperly pushed through rules in an effort to benefit Sinclair. Pai has denied wrongdoing.

Then came a video mash-up that went viral showing dozens of Sinclair anchors across the country simultaneously reading the scripted segment warning viewers of "fake news" and media bias that poses an "extremely dangerous" threat to democracy, which Democrats on Capitol Hill and former employees have criticized. Trump, who has called for the FCC to take action against the CNN, which owns no broadcast licenses, defended Sinclair in a tweet.

Sinclair executives say the promos show no bias and are part of a well-researched journalistic initiative.

