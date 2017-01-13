FCC Chairman warns against hasty net neutrality repeal

Up Next Nintendo Switch: All the details you've been waiting for

Photo by Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Don't mess with net neutrality. That was the message from departing FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler on Friday in his last speech as head of the agency.

Wheeler warned the incoming Republican administration against a hasty repeal of the controversial open internet rules. Getting rid of the rules and taking a "hands-off approach" to regulating broadband and wireless networks would be a mistake, he said. Changing the rules would threaten innovation, he added.

"The open internet is currently the law of the land," he said. "Tampering with the rules means taking away protections consumers and the online world enjoy today."

Net neutrality is the principle that all traffic on the internet should be treated equally -- whether you're checking Facebook, shopping on Amazon or streaming Netflix movies. This means your internet service provider, whether that's a broadband company like Comcast or a wireless carrier like AT&T or Verizon, can't block or slow down your access to that content. It also means companies shouldn't favor their own content and services over their competitors' offerings.

Supporters of net neutrality, like consumer advocates and internet companies Google and Netflix, say these rules protect consumers and ensure smaller companies can access the internet to develop cool new services and applications. Wheeler, who has become net neutrality's staunchest supporter since taking over as FCC chairman in 2009, says that broadband companies are the gatekeepers to the internet and shouldn't be allowed to abuse their power.

"Those who build and operate networks have both the incentive and the ability to use the power of the network to benefit themselves even if doing so hurts their own customers and the greater public interest," Wheeler said.

Republicans along with internet service providers, like AT&T and Comcast, argue that the FCC's rules are bad public policy because the agency now regulates broadband like the old-style telephone network. They say this discourages investment in network infrastructure.

Wheeler refuted these claims in his speech. He recounted that AT&T's CEO reportedly told President-elect Donald Trump in a meeting Thursday that his company was the country's leading investor of capital for each of the last five years, which included the two years since the open internet rules were adopted.

"Network investment is up, investment in innovative services is up, and ISPs revenues -- and stock prices -- are at record levels," he said. "So, where's the fire?"

With that said, Wheeler's warnings are likely falling on deaf ears.

There's not a lot that Wheeler or other Democrats can do to stop Republicans from striking down the foundation of the net neutrality rules. Once Wheeler steps down on January 20, the Republicans will hold a 2-1 majority. Commissioners Mike O'Rielly and Ajit Pai, who will remain at the FCC, have already indicated they want to dismantle net neutrality. And Trump's transition team is also full of opponents to the rules.



Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs tell why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care. Read about it here.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility. Check it out here.