FCC chairman Ajit Pai will step down Jan. 20, 2021

He'll leave the post as President Donald Trump, who appointed him in 2017, ends his term of office.

ajit-pai-smiling.jpg

Ajit Pai, chairman of the FCC, will finish up next month.

 CNET/Mark Licea

Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will step down on Jan. 20, 2021, the agency said in a release Monday. He was appointed by President Donald Trump as Trump took office in 2017, and will leave on the day Trump's successor Joe Biden is inaugurated.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve at the Federal Communications Commission, including as Chairman of the FCC over the past four years," Pai said in a release Monday. "I am grateful to President Trump for giving me the opportunity to lead the agency in 2017, to President Obama for appointing me as a Commissioner in 2012, and to Senate Majority Leader McConnell and the Senate for twice confirming me. To be the first Asian-American to chair the FCC has been a particular privilege. As I often say: only in America.

This story will be updated shortly.