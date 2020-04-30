Federal Communications Commission chair Ajit Pai has asked all carriers and internet service providers to extend their pledge to waive late fees and disconnections amid the coronavirus pandemic until June 30. It comes after the major carriers AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Comcast earlier this week extended their vow not to cut off services to customers through June.
"Hundreds of providers have stepped up to the plate to keep Americans connected to communications services in this time of need," Pai said.
Almost 200 providers signed the original 60-day pledge in mid-March, with the terms being:
- Companies will "not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic,
- "waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic, and
- "open ... Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them."
Discuss: FCC calls for all carriers to extend their Keep America Connected pledge
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.