FCC calls for all carriers to extend their Keep America Connected pledge

FCC

Federal Communications Commission chair Ajit Pai has asked all carriers and internet service providers to extend their pledge to waive late fees and disconnections amid the coronavirus pandemic until June 30. It comes after the major carriers AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Comcast earlier this week extended their vow not to cut off services to customers through June.

"Hundreds of providers have stepped up to the plate to keep Americans connected to communications services in this time of need," Pai said.

Almost 200 providers signed the original 60-day pledge in mid-March, with the terms being: