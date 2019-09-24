FCC accuses Sprint of defrauding Lifeline program

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The Federal Communications Commission says Sprint is defrauding its Lifeline program, which subsidizes phone and broadband service for the poor. The agency has accused the wireless carrier of claiming subsidies for 885,000 Lifeline subscribers who were not using the service.

The FCC said in a press release Tuesday that this is a violation of a key rule, designed to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse in the Lifeline program. The 885,000 subscribers represent nearly 30% of Sprint's subscribers receiving the subsidy and is nearly 10% of all Lifeline subscribers, the agency said.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has made it a priority of his administration to stop what he considers to be rampant waste, fraud and abuse in the program.

"Lifeline is an important component of our efforts to bring digital opportunity to low-income Americans," Pai said in a statement. "It's outrageous that a company would claim millions of taxpayer dollars for doing nothing. This shows a careless disregard for program rules and American taxpayers."

Pai said he's asked the FCC's Enforcement Bureau to investigate further. A representative from Sprint was not immediately available for comment.

Program abuse

Lifeline, which was created in 1985 under President Ronald Regan, is a $1.5 billion subsidy program designed to help low-income families pay for phone service by giving out a $9.25-per-month subsidy. It was initially designed to provide discounts on traditional phone service for qualifying low-income families. In 2005, the FCC revised the program, adding prepaid wireless mobile plans to the mix. The agency expanded the program again in 2016, allowing the subsidy to be used for paying for broadband service.

The allegations against Sprint come after a 2017 report from the General Accounting Office found Lifeline is rife with waste, fraud and abuse. The three-year audit of the program found that more than $1 million per year had gone to fake or deceased individuals. And more than a third of customers receiving the subsidy could not be confirmed as eligible for the program.

In August, Pai proposed an "administrative cleanup" of the program to tackle this issue. The proposal calls on the agency to put in additional requirements to ensure that carriers enrolling subscribers can verify the person is still living. It will also prohibit carriers from incentivizing employees or agencies tasked with signing up new customers by paying commissions for the number of customers they enroll.

The FCC has also imposed other rules to help ensure the program is not abused. The non-usage rule, which Sprint is alleged to have broken, is one such rule. It requires wireless operators that provide "free" service as part the Lifeline program de-enroll subscribers who don't use their phones. The FCC says companies have "hawked free Lifeline service aggressively and indiscriminately, knowing that they would get paid each month even if consumer didn't use their phones."

Now carriers providing this subsidy for free service may only be reimbursed for a Lifeline subscriber if that subscriber has used the service at least once in the past 30 days. Providers must de-enroll inactive subscribers after giving them 15 days' notice.

The FCC said Sprint's violation of this rule came to light as a result of an investigation by the Oregon Public Utility Commission.

Fixing Lifeline

Previous FCC administrations have also tried to fix issues associated with the Lifeline program. Democrat Julius Genachowski, appointed by President Barack Obama during his first term in office, put into place a system that would root out duplicate applications and ensure that only one person in a household got Lifeline benefits. In 2016, Tom Wheeler, Obama's second-term pick for FCC chairman, created a National Lifeline Eligibility Verifier, which has yet to be fully deployed.

The program went live in March 2018 in six states and will be expanded throughout the country by the end of the year.