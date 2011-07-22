FBI strikes back at alleged hackers (week in review)

The FBI escalated its war on hackers, serving dozens of warrants across the U.S. and making more than a dozen arrests.

Sixteen people were arrested in the United States in connection with hacking attacks by the Anonymous group of online activists, as well as one person in the U.K. and four people in the Netherlands, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The arrests of the defendants, who range in age from 20 to 42, followed the execution of more than 35 search warrants throughout the country by the FBI as part of its investigation into hacking attacks coordinated by the Anonymous online activist group, officials said. More than 75 searches have taken place in the U.S. to date as part of the investigations, the Justice Department said.

 FBI raids alleged Anonymous homes

 Anonymous claims to have breached NATO security

 Hackers target Murdoch newspaper Web site

 Report: Lady Gaga U.K. Web site hacked

More headlines



Apple's release of a new Mac OS and Mac hardware can be seen as just another update. But beneath the surface, it plays into the company's long-term plans to get users buying digital content.

The Mac and iPhone maker posts third-quarter net income of $7.3 billion, once again topping Wall Street expectations. The company also sold 20.34 million iPhones during the quarter.

Intel earnings exceed expectations, but the company reports a modest quarterly profit gain.

As Google focuses its resources more on core products that can make it money, the company is shutting down its test bed for more experimental projects.

Just when everyone is dumping on Netflix's streaming selection, the besieged video service adds some white-hot material.

Measuring customer satisfaction with a variety of Web sites, from news portals to search engines to social networks, a new study finds Facebook in last place.

The carrier is the only one left to offer truly unlimited data, but some believe the bandwidth pressures will get to it eventually.

China's largest search engine comes with a single bar that can be used to input Web addresses or searches. It also has a marketplace to download thousands of applications.

A software upgrade to address privacy concerns will be rolled out more broadly but is unlikely to eliminate health and other concerns related to so-called pornoscanners.

The latest venture capital numbers show a pullback from green tech, reflecting the challenging funding environment for green-tech start-ups.In an effort to save taxpayer money, the White House says it plans to close almost 400 redundant data centers this year and next.

Also of note

 FDA seeking to regulate mobile medical apps

 Wireless jobs decline even as industry booms

 Cisco to shed 14 percent of workforce