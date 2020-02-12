FBI says theses state were hit with the most cybercrimes last year

Getty Images

A new report from the FBI shows which states filed the most internet and cybercrimes complaints in 2019, and California tops the list.

The FBI's Internet Crime report, out Tuesday, found that California, Florida, Texas, and New York took the top spots in terms of number of victims per state. When looking at the list in terms of losses, California also comes in first with $5.7 million, followed by Florida, Ohio, and Texas.

On a national scale, FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), received 467,361 total complaints last year, running more than $3.5 billion in losses. The report also said some of the most common crimes are phishing by email, phone, text.