The FBI has reportedly been unsuccessful this week in trying to crack the PIN on a phone belonging to the suspect in Sunday's mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich said if the suspect used a six- or eight-digit passcode, it could take months or years to break, The Hill reported Thursday.
The shooting left nine people dead and 27 injured. The suspected shooter was killed by police at the scene.
The FBI has been able to unlock one of the alleged shooter's phones, a Samsung device, a Senate Democratic source told CBS News Thursday. However, the suspect, Connor Betts, of Bellbrook, Ohio, had multiple phones. It's unclear whether the other phones are Android or Apple devices.
"We don't know when we are going to get into the phone," Bowditch told House Democrats earlier this week, according to The Hill.
The FBI didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Following the 2015 San Bernardino, California, mass shooting that left 14 people dead, an iPhone belonging to the suspect was likewise at the center of a legal battle between the government and Apple.
The US government had wanted Apple to produce software that could unlock the phone, but Apple refused. The Department of Justice in March 2016 said it eventually used an outside party to help break into the iPhone 5C. The FBI released a 100-page document in January 2017 detailing how it broke into the smartphone, but much of the report was censored.
iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
Apple iPhone 5C
Apple
-
reading•FBI reportedly can't get into Dayton mass shooter suspect's phone
-
Aug 11•Permanently delete iPhone zombie apps for good
-
Aug 11•Samsung Galaxy Note 10 removes the headphone jack signaling the end of an era
-
Aug 11•Apple's foldable iPhone could be further out than we thought
-
Aug 11•iPhone 11, 11R and 11 Max: The specs, features and prices we expect from Apple in September
-
•See All
Discuss: FBI reportedly can't get into Dayton mass shooter suspect's phone
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.