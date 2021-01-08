FBI posts photos of Capitol Hill suspects on social media

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The FBI has turned to social media to seek help in identifying people involved in Wednesday's violence on Capitol Hill. A mob stormed the US Capitol as Congress gathered in the building to certify Joe Biden as the next US president, following months of President Donald Trump making baseless claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

#FBIWFO is seeking the public's assistance in identifying those who made unlawful entry into U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. If you witnessed unlawful violent actions contact the #FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit photos/videos at https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. https://t.co/KSUpFHyZZG pic.twitter.com/qS6cW0DX32 — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 8, 2021

"The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C,. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6." the bureau posted on Twitter and Facebook on Thursday, with a link to a form on its website.

The FBI's Washington field office followed up with a Twitter thread that includes photos of dozens of suspects, some of which have circulated widely on social media since Wednesday.

The field office also posted an image of a suspect who may have placed pipe bombs at both Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters on Wednesday.

#FBIWFO is offering a reward of up to $50K for info leading to the location, arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for the pipe bombs found in DC on Jan. 6. https://t.co/q9pdw6Rnoy pic.twitter.com/aQ7Vz4uydO — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 8, 2021

"Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday's siege of the Capitol," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement Thursday.

Five people have died as result of Wednesday's mayhem, including a Capitol Police officer. Dozens of people have been arrested and charged.

Both Twitter and Facebook temporarily blocked Trump for the first time, with Facebook later blocking him indefinitely. On Thursday, when the 12-hour lock on his Twitter account expired, Trump tweeted a video criticizing the mob and promising a "smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power."