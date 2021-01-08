The FBI has turned to social media to seek help in identifying people involved in Wednesday's violence on Capitol Hill. A mob stormed the US Capitol as Congress gathered in the building to certify Joe Biden as the next US president, following months of President Donald Trump making baseless claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
"The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C,. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6." the bureau posted on Twitter and Facebook on Thursday, with a link to a form on its website.
The FBI's Washington field office followed up with a Twitter thread that includes photos of dozens of suspects, some of which have circulated widely on social media since Wednesday.
The field office also posted an image of a suspect who may have placed pipe bombs at both Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters on Wednesday.
"Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday's siege of the Capitol," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement Thursday.
Five people have died as result of Wednesday's mayhem, including a Capitol Police officer. Dozens of people have been arrested and charged.
Both Twitter and Facebook temporarily blocked Trump for the first time, with Facebook later blocking him indefinitely. On Thursday, when the 12-hour lock on his Twitter account expired, Trump tweeted a video criticizing the mob and promising a "smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power."
Discuss: FBI posts photos of Capitol Hill suspects on social media
