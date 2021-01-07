FBI posts on Twitter, Facebook for help in identifying Capitol Hill rioters

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The FBI has turned to social media to seek the public's help in identifying those involved in Wednesday's violence on Capitol Hill. A mob stormed the US Capitol as Congress met inside to certify Joe Biden as the next US president, following months of President Donald Trump making baseless claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

"The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C,. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6," the bureau posted on Twitter and Facebook on Thursday, with a link to a form on its website.

From there, you can submit photos or videos related to the incident.

"Our goal is to preserve the public's constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity," the FBI noted at the top of the online form.

Both Twitter and Facebook temporarily blocked Trump for the first time following the violence, with Twitter saying his posts violated its rules against interfering in elections or other civic processes.

On Thursday, Trump shared a statement via White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino. Trump promised an "orderly transition" of power on Jan. 20 but said he still disagrees with the election's outcome and made no mention of a concession.