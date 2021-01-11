FBI posts more photos of Capitol Hill suspects as arrests continue

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The FBI continued its social media call for help in identifying people involved in last Wednesday's violence on Capitol Hill. A mob stormed the US Capitol as Congress gathered in the building to certify Joe Biden as the next US president, following months of President Donald Trump making baseless claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

"The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C,. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6." the bureau posted on Twitter and Facebook on Thursday, with a link to a form on its website.

The FBI's Washington field office and the DC Police Department have since tweeted photos of dozens of suspects.

*Updated Images* MPD seeks assistance in identifying persons of interest in reference to criminal offenses related to unrest at the US Capitol that occurred on 1/6/21



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Updated info & images here: https://t.co/Exd9oZxVoQ pic.twitter.com/HRFLgSND8B — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 10, 2021

"Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday's siege of the Capitol," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement Thursday.

The FBI has received more than 40,000 tips since it first sought the public's help last week, NBC reported Monday, and there have been at least 87 arrests. Five people have died as result of Wednesday's mayhem, including a Capitol Police officer.

Since the incident, Twitter and Facebook have both banned Trump's accounts, with the former saying his tweets risked inciting further violence. On Monday, House Democrats stood poised to impeach the president if Vice President Mike Pence doesn't invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.