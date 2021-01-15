FBI posts fresh photos of Capitol Hill suspects

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The FBI continued its social media call for help in identifying people involved in last week's violence on Capitol Hill. A mob stormed the US Capitol as Congress gathered there to certify Joe Biden as the next US president, following months of President Donald Trump making baseless claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

"The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6," the bureau posted on Twitter and Facebook on Jan. 7, with a link to a form on its website.

The FBI's Washington field office and the DC Police Department have since tweeted photos of dozens of suspects, and on Thursday highlighted some of the arrests made so far.

NEW: #FBIWFO is seeking public's assistance in identifying anyone made unlawful entry into US Capitol & assaulted federal law enforcement on Jan 6. If you have info, report it to the #FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit photos/videos https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. https://t.co/Y5ND16uiVw pic.twitter.com/HsUlUPF958 — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 15, 2021

Five people died as result of last week's mayhem, including a Capitol Police officer. The FBI investigating 37 people in relation to the officer's death, the New York Times reported Friday.

In a joint press conference with the Department of Justice on Tuesday, FBI Washington Field Director Steven D'Antuono said the bureau has received leads including more than 100,000 pieces of digital media, aiding investigations across its 56 field offices.

"Our job is to determine the credibility and viability of it under the laws and policies that govern FBI investigations. We have to separate the aspirational from the intentional, and determine which of the individuals saying despicable things on the internet are just practicing keyboard bravado, or they actually have the intent to do harm," D'Antuono said.

Acting US Attorney for DC Michael Sherwin said the Department of Justice has already brought charges in more than 70 cases out of the 170 suspect files it's opened so far. Sherman said he expects case numbers to grow into the hundreds in the coming weeks.

Since the incident, Twitter and Facebook have both banned Trump's accounts, with the former saying his tweets risked inciting further violence. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives impeached Trump -- making him the first US president to be impeached twice -- on the charge of incitement of insurrection.

CNET's Rae Hodge contributed to this report.