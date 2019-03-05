FBI director Christopher Wray dives into encryption debate

Angela Lang/CNET

Encryption should have limits. That was the message FBI director Christopher Wray had for cybersecurity experts Tuesday. The technology that scrambles up information so that only the intended recipient can read it is useful, he said, but it shouldn't provide a playground for criminals where law enforcement can't reach them.

"It can't be a sustainable end state for there to be an entirely unfettered space that's utterly beyond law enforcement for criminals to hide," Wray said during a live interview at the RSA Conference, a major cybersecurity gathering in San Francisco.

His comments are part of a back and forth between government agencies and security experts over the role of encryption technology in public safety. Agencies like the FBI have voiced concerns like Wray's repeatedly, saying that encryption technology locks them out of communications between criminals. Cybersecurity experts say that the technology is crucial for keeping data and critical computer systems safe from hackers. Allowing law enforcement to access encrypted information just creates a backdoor that hackers will ultimately exploit for evil deeds, they say.

Wray, a former assistant attorney general in the US Department of Justice who counts among his biggest cases prosecutions against Enron officials, acknowledged Tuesday that encryption is "a provocative subject." As the leader of the nation's top law enforcement agency, though, he's focused on making sure the government can carry out criminal investigations.

To that end, Wray told corporate board directors in October that they should come to the FBI as quickly as possible when they're the victim of a data breach.

The US Department of Justice has also indicted several foreign hackers in the past several months, including hackers associated with the Chinese government accused of IP theft as well as hackers believed to be connected with the North Korean government accused of creating the malware behind the WannaCry ransomware virus.

Wray also heads the FBI at a time when special counsel Robert Mueller -- who headed the FBI from 2001 to 2013 -- is investigating allegations that Russian spy agencies orchestrated a hacking campaign against the Democratic National Committee and other political organizations during the lead up to the 2016 presidential election.